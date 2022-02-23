Michigan based couple launch soccer league for kids across metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Michigan couple, Carla and Vernon Butler are all set to launch a new sports camp for kids across metro Detroit.

The N-Zone Sports Greater Detroit program is an 8-week long soccer league designed to build good sportsmanship for both boys and girls between the ages of 3 to 12.

"Not a lot of sports leagues have same-day practice or same-day games, we provide that space that its all done in one day," said Vernon Butler, Co-owner of N Zone Sports Greater Detroit.

Married for over 12 years Carla and Vernon are also parents of three and to get their kids to play outdoors was one of the motivations behind starting the camp.

"Sports builds character, it builds strength, things that will carry you a long way in life," said Vernon Butler, Co-owner of N Zone Sports Greater Detroit.

Vernon says the program also supports the underprivileged, as low-income families can take advantage of the scholarship option.

"We are open to Medicaid, Snap, WIC, EBT anybody that qualifies for that is eligible for the scholarship and they can apply for up to four times a year," said Vernon Butler, Co-owner of N Zone Sports Greater Detroit.

Ashleigh Hardy, who registered her 3-year-old son Gabrielle for the camp, says a scholarship opportunity will definitely help folks.

"Especially those who might have several kids that might be participating in these types of activities so it can lessen the burden," said Ashleigh Hardy.

Ashleigh also says such sports programs are important as they help promote health and fitness.

"Especially during the pandemic, I know my kid, keeping him in basically for the majority of his 3 years. I imagine other families wanting to have other interactions with other children," said Ashleigh Hardy.

The camp will kick off at Redford Thurston High School. And Vernon says both he and his wife are looking forward to the program being a game-changer for the community.

"This has been the culmination of life work, I've been in tutoring, I've been mentoring programs, I’ve been coaching little leagues, this allows me to bring all that together," said Vernon Butler, Co-owner of N Zone Sports Greater Detroit.

The registration deadline is April 9th and Vernon says for now the goal is to cap it around 200 kids. So, if you want to make sure your child gets a spot on the field then head over to https://nzonesports.com/greaterdetroit

