Michigan woman donates kidney to her husband after a three-year wait

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — Brian Bulgarelli has been waiting for a kidney transplant for three years, and his perfect match is his wife, Catherine Bulgarelli.

On April 27, the couple will undergo major surgery at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. Catherine Bulgarelli is donating her kidney to her husband to save his life.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report below:

Michigan wife donates kidney to save her husband

"I should be scared probably, but I am not," Brian Bulgarelli said.

"I just want to see him back to his normal self," Catherine Bulgarelli said.

For the last 10 years, Brian Bulgarelli has battled chronic kidney disease caused by membranous nephropathy. He is now on the verge of kidney failure, requiring nightly at-home dialysis just to keep going.

"I don't feel good. There's toxins in my body, I am tired, my breath stinks and it's a challenge. When I come home from work, I am ready for bed," Brian Bulgarelli said. "As we've equated it before, it starts to feel like a piano hanging over your head and the strings are popping, but you never know when that piano is going to fall."

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Brian Bulgarelli has been on a living organ donor transplant list for three years. The couple took to social media to find a match.

"It's been a real challenge. I have B positive blood type which, is semi-rare. So the average wait time is for a B positive recipient is about six years," Brian Bulgarelli said.

Bulgarelli family

Catherine Bulgarelli stepped up to take the donation survey. She discovered she is a universal donor and a perfect match for her husband.

"Obviously, I was very excited and nervous and then we had to decide what should we do? Should I do it? Or should we wait to see if somebody else is a match," Catherine Bulgarelli said.

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The couple decided not to wait.

"How could I not do it? He's my best friend, my partner in life, the father of my child," Catherine Bulgarelli said.

The road ahead will involve both of them facing recovery at the same time.

"We're going to need somebody here every day, not all day, but every day for sure," Catherine Bulgarelli said.

Bulgarelli family

According to Gift of Life Michigan, 2,000 people in the state are in need of a kidney transplant, and finding a perfect match can be challenging. I spoke with the organization about the couple's situation.

"It's very rare for that spouse to be a match," Patrick Wells-O'Brien said.

As the couple prepares for their journey, they hope their story raises awareness about organ donation.

"You can save somebody's life," Catherine Bulgarelli said.

The Bulgarelli family has set up a GoFundMe page. If you wish to donate, visit the page.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

