MILFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A routine call about a stray dog on a porch in Milford turned into something much more heartwarming when officers decided to adopt the senior pup they rescued from the bitter cold.



Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

Milford police adopt stray dog found on porch, giving senior pup new home

The dog, now named Lil Craig, was discovered by Cassidy Blackburn on her deck earlier this month. When one of her two dogs alerted her to something outside, she looked out the window and saw a black shadow cut across her deck.

"I look out the window and see this black shadow cut across my deck and I am like oh my gosh," Blackburn said.

The stray dog wasn't wearing a collar, so Blackburn spent about an hour walking around the neighborhood to see if anyone's dog had gotten out. When no one claimed him, she called Milford police for help getting the dog out of the cold. She couldn't bring him inside her home because of her own dogs.

Body camera footage shows officers gently approaching the dog and offering comfort.

"It's OK, buddy. It's OK," an officer can be heard saying on body camera video.

Watch the bodycam video below:

Bodycam of dog being found

Lt. Ed Pilch with the Milford Police Department said they posted about the dog on the department's social media when officers returned to the station, but no one claimed ownership.

After a few days, police turned the dog over to Oakland County Animal Control, where he spent a week waiting for an owner to come forward. When that didn't happen, the Milford Police Department decided to adopt him themselves.

"He warmed some hearts and we didn't want to see him in a bad position," Pilch said.

The department settled on the name Lil Craig after the officer brought him back that night and he was hanging out by Craig's office. Craig was on vacation at the time, and one of the officers said "no, this is Lil craig."

The name stuck.

Since the department adopted Lil Craig, he has undergone several medical and dental procedures and is being treated for a cold, but that isn't slowing him down. The senior pup now lives at the station, roaming the halls, greeting visitors and bringing smiles and stress relief to officers every day.

Blackburn said she's thankful the men and women of the Milford Police Department gave him a place to call home.

"He's got people that come and visit him every day. He is so sweet," Blackburn said.

