Moms showing up empty-handed at hospitals get help from local sorority

DETROIT (WXYZ) — For many, becoming a mom can be stressful. And becoming a mom with little to no support or resources can be extra trying.

“We know a lot of our families are doing the best they can,” said Patti Dodge, a nurse at Detroit Medical Center Hutzel Women’s Hospital.

Dodge has worked at DMC for 47 years and she says once or twice a day, a woman will give birth and not have the appropriate equipment to care for the child.

“We have a lot of premature babies, so the mothers have not even had time to get their supplies. And all of a sudden, they're the mother of a very sick baby," Dodge said.

Other moms simply don’t have the finances, and the hospital is left scrambling.

“We’ve had nurses take money out of their own pockets to buy a car seat,” Dodge said.

“What can we do?” said Katreina L. Camp, who learned about the need about a year ago.

Camp is the president of the Detroit alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, a historically Black sorority whose mission is to support the community.

“We are excited today to have opened up the mothers' room at the Detroit Medical Center,” Camp said.

The mothers' room is an area that members of Delta Sigma Theta have stocked with diapers, bottles, car seats, strollers and more. Now when a mom is in need, a nurse has essential to give them free of charge.

“It’s wonderful, it’s just wonderful. Most of these moms jump up, give us a big hug. It’s such a relief that they all of a sudden can meet their babies' needs,” Dodge said.

For Camp, the mothers' room is personal.

“I would be one of those mothers benefiting from the mothers' room,” said Camp, who became a mom at 15 years old.

Camp says if it wasn't for her family, she wouldn’t have been able to accomplish her goals and she knows not everyone has support.

“But we want them to know that the Delta’s of the Detroit alumnae chapter is their extended family," Camp said.

In the last year, the Delta’s have donated $16,000 in supplies to the mothers' room. In addition to raising more funds in the years to come, they plan on starting a parenting and mentorship class to better help families.

“If we do not help each other, then who will?” Camp said.

If you would like to partner with the Detroit Deltas in this initiative, visit detroitdeltas.org.

