New Clinton Township 'Inclusive Playground' designed for those with disabilities set to welcome all children

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — In spring 2025, Clinton Township will officially open their new Inclusive Playground that, while designed to accommodate children with disabilities, will be open for everyone to enjoy.

It's the kind of space parents like AnnMarie Ottoy knows she and her son, who is disabled, would have enjoyed when he was younger.

"It was always a worry, playgrounds were not enclosed and he elopes. He's a very fast runner," said Ottoy, adding that her family didn't avoid playgrounds, but often found it challenging to be at one.

Ottoy said the new Inclusive Playground will give parents of children with disabilities a chance to connect with other families.

“Just to be outside and know that parents are being able to make connections with other parents because it’s so isolating being a parent of a child with disabilities," she said.

On Wednesday, children from area schools were able to visit the new Inclusive Playground but it doesn't officially open until next spring.

The playground is outside the Clinton Township Civic Center located at 40700 Romeo Plank Rd.

Nearly 25 percent of Macomb County’s families with someone who has disability live in Clinton Township, according to officials.

For more information about the Inclusive Playground, you can call 586-286-9366 or email inclusiveplayground@clintontownship.com.