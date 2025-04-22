Non-profit leading effort to plant California's sequoia trees in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — What was once vacant land is transforming into an urban forest on Detroit's east side, as a local non-profit works to plant giant sequoia trees that could stand for thousands of years.

Arboretum Detroit is leading the effort to fill the Poletown neighborhood with giant sequoia trees, which are native to California and known as the world's largest trees.

"They're now threatened in their native habitat, so this is partially an assisted migration," said Co-Director Birch Kemp.

Kemp says massive trees could live over 3,000 years, providing a lasting legacy for the community while addressing environmental concerns.

"There are only 80 thousand left in their native range, so we think they're a good climate solution for a place like Detroit that's heating up and needs more shade," said Kemp.

Web extra: Birch Kemp, co-director of Arboretum Detroit

Web extra: Birch Kemp, co-director of Arboretum Detroit

One tree stood about 10 feet tall, but could eventually reach heights of 300 feet, as tall as Detroit's Coleman A. Young Municipal Center.

Non-profit Archangel Ancient Tree Archive donated the trees for volunteers to plant and for community members to take home.

"It just feels really special. It feels like it's gonna be a really beautiful thing for us to have to be a part of," said Chelsea Piner, who participated with her young family and took a tree home.

For many involved, the initiative represents an investment in future generations.

"Doing this with my children is a huge part of why I do this too, because we're building the world that they'll need 20, 30, 50 years from now," said Shakara Tyler Saba. "I'm really excited to plant them at our family farm around the corner and to see them grow and mature over the years."

The project takes on added significance in Detroit, a city that consistently ranks among the worst in the nation for air quality.

"They sequester a lot of carbon faster than most trees, and they can live 3,000 years. So, planting a tree is an act of hope; then, planting a giant sequoia is a super hopeful move, right? None of us know what's going to be here in 3,000 years, but I like to think that the sequoias will be and that all the trees that we planted are going to live a long, happy, healthy life here," said Kemp.

So far, the nonprofit has planted around 650 trees in its 6 years of operation.

"When you plant a tree, you're doing it for everybody. The tree is giving oxygen to everybody," said Kemp.

——————

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

