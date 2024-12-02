On the Wings of Angels opens pop-up shop for domestic violence survivors

(WXYZ) — Domestic violence survivors and their children will be able to shop without fear this holiday season thanks to the women at the 'On the Wings of Angels' organization.

The women-run organization collected thousands of clothing items, self-care products, toys, and books to give those who walked away from dangerous situations with just the clothes on their back a chance to shop free of charge and without fear.

"To be able to do this, and set up the shop for the women to be able to do this is a really incredible way to give back to the community," said Christine Hammerle, Psychologist and Vice President of On the Wings of Angels.

Founder of the organization JoJo Drier says she knows what it's like to escape a violent home and wants women to know there is a place they can go that will help provide those basic necessities.

In order to keep the women and their families safe and to make them feel comfortable, there will be female police officers at all of the entrances, along with an all-female hired security staff.

"We want to get as many people here as possible to get through the clothes, and what we want to do is create a beautiful store for the women to come to that's as organized as possible and for someone to be able to take them through the store like a personal shopper almost," said Sandy Adams, President of On the Wings of Angels.

Board members are inviting volunteers to come and help set up the shop this week and next week. you can visit their websiteto sign up to volunteer.

If you are interested in shopping, doors will open on December 14th at 1270 Souter Blvd, Troy, MI.