Operation Good Cheer bringing more than 20K gifts to Michigan children in need

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — This holiday season, a heartwarming initiative known as Operation Good Cheer is making a significant impact on the lives of children in need throughout Michigan.

The program, organized by Child and Family Charities, has mobilized hundreds of volunteers and pilots to deliver over 20,000 gifts to 6,700 children across the state.

On Friday at Oakland County International Airport, preparations were underway for the big day on Saturday. Gifts were being unloaded by trucks, ready for distribution.

Volunteers, including pilots who donated their time, aircraft and fuel, will come together Saturday to ensure that these gifts will reach the children who might otherwise go without this Christmas.

Susan Drew, a dedicated volunteer, expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming community support.

"We have hundreds of volunteers today, hundreds of volunteers tomorrow. Everyone is just donating their time to be here," she said.

Drew has been volunteering since she was 5 years old.

"All these donors fulfill the list, and then all these kids get a magical Christmas. It warms my heart," Drew said.

Ethan Samuel, a former volunteer pilot, shared his experiences flying gifts for Operation Good Cheer.

"There are pilots that will fly up to Marquette, Traverse City, West Branch, all over the entire state,” Samuel said.

He described the logistics of the operation as impressive, with planes arriving every five minutes to pick up their assignments.

"It's very rewarding; it's very cool," he said.

Santa Claus himself was present at the airport, ensuring everything went smoothly for the upcoming deliveries.

"There's a whole process to them getting the presents," Santa said.

The gifts are tailored to children's Christmas wishlists, making the event even more special.

As Operation Good Cheer prepares to take to the skies on Saturday morning, the volunteers and pilots remain focused on their mission: spreading holiday cheer to families in need across Michigan.

“I’d like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and enjoy the holiday season,” Santa said.

