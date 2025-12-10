Organization nears 100,000 coats for homeless while providing jobs to Detroiters in need

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit-based nonprofit that started as a college project in a utility closet has grown into a global operation, creating specialized coats that double as sleeping bags for people experiencing homelessness while providing employment and training opportunities.

For 13 years, Empowerment Plan has been manufacturing coats designed to help people survive extreme temperatures. Founder and CEO Veronika Scott started the organization more than a decade ago as a college project and has since built it into a full operation.

The organization's unique approach combines product manufacturing with workforce development. The 30-person staff consists of individuals who were previously in need, providing them with two-year employment opportunities that include sewing, bagging, loading, and distributing the coats.

"I don't think we could have started anywhere but Detroit," Scott said.

While working, employees participate in a comprehensive program that pays them for both their time on the job and time spent using the organization's services. The program includes education, social skills development, and leadership training designed to help participants transition out of difficult situations.

"That is the balance of what we're doing with the program and the production of our jackets," Scott said.

The coats are distributed not only locally but globally, reaching people in need around the world. Scott describes the current demand as dire, noting that the country is approaching 800,000 people experiencing homelessness.

"We have not experienced demand like this before," Scott said.

Empowerment Plan is approaching a significant milestone, expecting to complete their 100,000th jacket around the New Year. Despite this achievement, Scott acknowledges the ongoing challenge of meeting demand, with a current waitlist of 4,000 coats and a line of people waiting to join their employment program.

"For us, it's figuring out how we can grow to reach that demand," Scott said.

