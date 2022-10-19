Over 100 Detroit families receive free computers through charity partnership

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Over 100 Detroit families received free computers Wednesday. It’s the result of a charity partnership to give Detroit families the support they need to live healthy lives.

For some, not having access to a computer can be an inconvenience. However, for many Detroiters, especially those new to the city, getting a computer can mean access to a whole new world of opportunity.

The giveaway was a collaboration through charity partnerships like Samaritas, Brilliant Detroit, and Jefferson East.

Shoaib Mirzad is a Case Manager with Samaritas, one of the largest providers of refugee services in Michigan. He works for their digital literacy program.

“In January we came to Michigan as a refugee. Now I’m working with Samaritas to help other refugees, to do my part as a human being,” said Mirzad.

He said he knows firsthand just how important computers are in everyone’s daily lives.

“They can use that for following their online classes, as well as emailing, accessing their online banking,” Mirzad said.

Nadia Ostpaiv is a Ukrainian refugee who is a mother to two kids. She spoke through an interpreter.

“We’re still in shock from the war we escaped and it’s really heart soothing and heartwarming and a big huge help. She can’t explain in words how much it means for her and her kids to be able to be received like this and get the help they need,” said Ostpaiv.

Victoria Budya is also a Ukrainian refugee who received a free computer. She also spoke through an interpreter and said she feels deep appreciation for the generosity.

“We’re very happy we’re receiving this help because the community is so welcoming. There is help from the government and community. It feels very good and welcoming because of the situation they ran away from,” Budya said.

The event, however, wasn’t all just about refugees. Organizations like Human-i-t, which played a major role in the computer giveaway, are working to close the digital divide, which they said affects 30% of Detroit families. They said many families actually qualify for internet as low as $9.95 a month. Anyone interested should go to their website human-i-t.org.

Amy Bonner and her daughter, Shiloh, reacted to receiving their brand-new HP laptop.

“It means a whole lot. Sometimes with three children trying to get all of them on the computer at the same time and to be on there with their teachers can be difficult. So this is definitely a blessing and a great help for us,” explained Bonner

