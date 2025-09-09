PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — An abandoned duplex in Pontiac is getting a second life as a safe haven for people recovering from addiction, thanks to a local church's mission to help residents rebuild both homes and their lives.

Pontiac church transforms abandoned duplex into recovery housing for addiction survivors

Grace Gospel Fellowship has transformed the once-forgotten house that sat empty for years into an independent living facility, offering warmth, hope, and a fresh start to those finding their footing after rehab.

"They have nowhere to go back to. Every bridge is burned, or if they do have somewhere to go back to, it's negative. It's a negative influence," said Pastor Darin Weiss, lead pastor at Grace Gospel Fellowship.

The duplex serves as the next stepping stone after aftercare housing, as residents begin to explore home ownership and independent living.

"Once a person has completed that after-care time, then they're able to rent from us in this community and help give back and provide the foundation for others," Weiss said. "We've actually helped 24 people that have completed our aftercare program become homeowners in this very community."

Residents find stability through community support

Nickolas Nowland, a resident of the duplex, said the support makes all the difference in his recovery journey.

"I've been in and out of rehabs. They never really stuck with me until I found Grace," Nowland said. "Now that I work for Grace and I'm living in their community, it helps me stay clean."

Nowland was part of the team that helped restore the duplex from its deteriorated state.

"This place was literally a dump. I mean, they take the worst houses and make them beautiful," Nowland said.

Just like the program helped him rebuild his life on a stronger foundation, Nowland has found community with others who share his commitment to recovery.

"I've got several guys I've become really close with, friends that went through the program that have the same mindset. They want to stay clean," Nowland said. "We go to church twice a week, um, there's all kinds of different programs within the community that we can get involved in that helps us."

Building lifelines for women in recovery

Cynthia Troy, another resident of the new home, said the Grace community offered her a lifeline when she needed it most.

"My life kind of went off the rails when I started drinking. I couldn't stop on my own, and I became very desperate," Troy said. "I've never had so much peace or joy, really, in my life."

Now ,Troy is able to give that same support to others in similar positions.

"I work with the women, so talking with them and giving them that support is huge. I love that," Troy said.

Pastor Weiss said the goal is to break the cycle and build lasting change by connecting people to something greater than themselves.

"We were created to be part of something bigger than ourselves. That's where we find our purpose, our worth, our value, and our dignity," Weiss said.

