'Race for The Cure' event helps breast cancer survivor fight the disease

DETROIT (WXYZ) — October marks Breast Cancer Awareness month bringing together thousands of women and men in solidarity with survivors and to remember those who have lost their battle with the disease.

According to breastcancer.org, this year alone, over 339,000 new breast cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in the U.S., of which about 13% will be fatal.

To create more awareness, various initiatives will be taking place throughout the month across metro Detroit.

One of them is the annual Komen Detroit Race for the Cure.

Josephine Roach is part of the planning committee at the Susan G. Komen Foundation and she says the big change this year is the location.

"We are really excited about Belle Isle being the new venue. It is a historic and scenic site. My committee runs what's called Hope Village, and so that’s for survivors and thrivers. It’s a place where they can come and we are going to have breakfast for them before the race, picture taking, free raffle, we have sashes for the survivors, you know we have really amped it up this year," said Roach, Chairperson, Komen Leadership Council - Detroit, Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Josephine started as a volunteer back in 2013, helping plan several 'Race for the cure' events.

"That’s where our focus was, let's raise the dollar and do the research, and find the cure, but I had no idea what they were going through," said Roach.

In 2017, 46-year-old Josephine was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"It was found in my yearly mammogram, the year before in 2016 there was nothing there, I thought, how ironic, here I’m working with the Komen foundation and surrounded by so many survivors, now I’m one of them," said Roach.

With another opportunity to be part of something greater, she documented her battle with breast cancer in a book called 'Josephine’s Journey.'

"Whether you are currently in treatment, in remission, recently diagnosed, or know somebody who is, I think reading it will give you a better understanding. You know for that person that was like me, initially diagnosed, give them hope," said Roach.

Josephine has been in remission for five years and feels blessed to be surrounded by loved ones.

7 Action News' Faraz Javed asked Josephine what it means now to attend the Race for The Cure and how her perspective has changed?

Josephine replied, "I’m an advocate, it change my life, it changed my career, It changed the way I looked at everything, and I think when I go to the race, I'm grateful, and it doesn't have to be a death sentence,"

The 'Race For The Cure' kicks off on October 2 at 8:30 a.m. at Belle Isle Park in Detroit, for registration details and to purchase the book, 'Josephine's Journey,' head to https://josephinesjourney.now.site/home