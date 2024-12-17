Redford Union Schools' laundry program aims to eliminate learning barriers

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Redford Union Schools is rolling out a free laundry program for students and their families as well as providing other resources for those in need.

It's more than just a load of laundry. For some kids, it's just one of the many barriers that stand between them and a good education.

According to Feeding America, 74% of low-income families report not doing laundry in order to afford food for their family, which can be a large cause of truancy and bullying.

Redford Union Schools is working to remove that barrier.

"We knew that they needed food. We knew that sometimes, the clothing that they had needed to be washed. And we also knew that students might not be coming to school because they were struggling with food insecurity and because they were struggling with cleanliness," Beechwood Elementary School Principle Melissa Nickel said.

Not all kids are given the same start in life, but Nickel told me they are working hard to make sure every one of their students has the same chance at a good education.

"It's not their fault. Sometimes, it's just the reality of what's going on. And we wanted to ensure that we could take those barriers away for as many kids as possible, as many families as possible and not just one and done," Nickle said.

Jessica Miller, the coordinator of Social-Emotional Learning at Redford Union Schools, explained how a lack of clean clothes and personal hygiene products contributes greatly to truancy rates.

"Students are not getting their needs met, therefore, it affects their social relationships.

Therefore, they don't thrive in school, which affects their attendance because who wants to come to school if they're not comfortable?" Miller said.

For Redford, it doesn't stop with laundry and food. This district is making sure all students have access to the personal hygiene cabinets, too, equipped with items like hair care products for all types of hair, body wash, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, hair brushes, combs and more.

Nickel and Miller do their best to keep the shelves stocked, but they do need help keeping some items on hand for the kids. Needed donation items include:

Clothes



Socks

Underwear

Beginner bras

Gloves

Winter hats

Plain T-shirts any size

Leggings any size

Shelf-stable food



Pasta sauce - spaghetti and marinara

Noodles

All-inclusive mac and cheese - Velveeta or something similar

Canned fruit and vegetables

Canned soup

Ramen

Chef Boyardee

Granola bars

Peanut butter and jelly

Personal hygiene items



Self-care

Feminine hygiene products

Hair care products - all ethnicities

Deodorant

Toothpaste

Donations are appreciated by the district and can be dropped off at Beechwood Elementary or at the central administration office at 17715 Brady Street, Redford Township, MI 48240.All donations will be dispersed to the district schools according to need.