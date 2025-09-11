DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A retired Dearborn police corporal who was gravely injured in the line of duty received a heartwarming tribute on the anniversary of 9/11 — a custom putting green installed in his backyard by volunteers from across the country.

Watch Meghan Daniels' video report:

Retired Dearborn police corporal receives custom putting green on 9/11 anniversary

Christopher Truel, who sustained life-changing injuries while serving in 2003, was gifted the putting green through a partnership between Celebrity Greens and Folds of Honor as part of their national mission to bring joy to disabled veterans and first responders.

"This has been a huge blessing in our lives. I used to love playing the game of golf," Truel said.

WXYZ-TV

Truel sustained a traumatic brain injury and spinal injuries during his service, ultimately forcing him to retire on total and permanent disability in 2009.

The custom putting green allows Truel to reconnect with a sport he loves without the challenges of visiting a golf course.

Web extra: Christopher Truel speaks on Folds of Honor award

"I still like to chip and putt… so when they found that out, the owners of Celebrity Greens contacted me and offered this," Truel said.

Weston Weber, co-owner of Celebrity Greens, explained the program's mission to help those who can no longer easily access traditional golf courses.

"Many of these disabled veterans or first responders, they can't go to the golf course anymore. They don't want to go to the golf course, so we bring the golf course to them in their home," Weber said.

WXYZ-TV

The installation was completed entirely by volunteers — Celebrity Turf distributors from across the country who traveled to Michigan to help with the project.

"They all came here on a volunteer basis to do this, and it's very humbling," Truel said.

Among the volunteers was Scott Fairman, owner of Scott Turf Company Celebrity Green in Charlotte, North Carolina, who made the trip to participate in the meaningful project.

"What they go through on a daily basis is far harder than what we go through on a daily basis, and whenever one of our soldiers or first responders has a moment that sets them back in life, we want to come in and just give them a little something that brings them up and lifts their spirits," Fairman said.

WXYZ-TV

Jayson Cronk, owner of Turf Pros, emphasized the importance of supporting those who have made significant sacrifices.

"He's made sacrifices that are going to affect him for his life. For us to be able to help him and his family, it was just a great opportunity, and we're thrilled to be able to do it," Cronk said.

WXYZ-TV

The putting green serves multiple purposes — beautifying Truel's home while providing a source of enjoyment for his entire family without requiring trips to a golf course.

On a day when America remembers the sacrifices of first responders, this small patch of green grass has become a powerful symbol of gratitude and community support for those who continue to give long after their time in uniform.

