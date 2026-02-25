Richmond man with cerebral palsy becomes pro bodybuilder, inspiring others

CHESTERFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) (WXYZ) — Jesse Sparkman, 31, of Richmond has turned a cerebral palsy diagnosis into a platform for competition, coaching and community inspiration — and his story is headed to the big screen.

Sparkman was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a baby. The condition affects muscle tone, movement and coordination, but it has not stopped him from becoming a professional bodybuilder who competes at a high level and trains others with cerebral palsy to reach their own goals.

Watch Evan Sery's video report below:

Richmond man with cerebral palsy becomes pro bodybuilder

"Anything you wanna do in life, you can go after it," Sparkman said.

His father, Garry Sparkman, is the general manager of Xtreme X Fitness in Chesterfield Township and said the family learned of the diagnosis on Jesse's first birthday.

"I remember the first thing that popped into my head: I'm gonna raise this boy to believe he can do whatever he puts his mind to," Garry Sparkman said.

WXYZ

As a kid, Jesse Sparkman's mother bought him a weight set and from there, a passion was born.

"Trained every day, and it just became a passion," Jesse Sparkman said.

WXYZ

That passion has grown into professional competition, and now a documentary. Camera crews followed Jesse Sparkman for 15 weeks as he prepared for last year's state bodybuilding championship. The film, titled "ICAN Bodybuilding," is set to premiere on the big screen on March 14 at MJR Movie Theatres.

Matthew Campbell, a senior manager for MJR Movie Theatres, said Garry Sparkman reached out about hosting the premiere.

"Gary called me and said he wanted to do a film premiere," Campbell said.

WXYZ

Campbell, who has cerebral palsy himself, said the story hit close to home.

"Got emotional cause I have cerebral palsy as well — it hit home. I said you've come to the right place. We gotta do your movie premiere at MJR," Campbell said.

Campbell said he has already been inspired by Jesse Sparkman's story and hopes the documentary does the same for others in Chesterfield.

Jesse Sparkman

Jesse Sparkman is also not just competing — he is coaching others with cerebral palsy, helping them work toward their own fitness goals.

"There's no excuse," Jesse Sparkman said.

WXYZ

When I asked Garry how he feels about what his son has accomplished, the emotion was immediate.

"Words can't even explain it. You know, he's like — I don't know — my armor bearer, my best friend. Sorry," Garry Sparkman said.

Jesse Sparkman also reflected on the challenges he faced growing up.

"A lot of people would pick on me in school. They'd see the sticks. Tough on me for a while. But I think the things that are tough are there to make you stronger," Jesse Sparkman said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

