Saline residents paint colorful community mural on downtown sidewalks

SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Downtown Saline is looking a little brighter thanks to a new art project called "Color Under Foot," where sidewalks become the canvas for community creativity.

Instead of looking up to admire art, in Saline, you'll want to look down. The project transforms ordinary walkways into vibrant works of art that residents helped create together.

"It's just been a really great community project and a fun way to get people together to beautify something that's just kind of normally mundane," Jill Durnen said.

Durnen, a lifelong Saline resident, was among dozens of community members who participated in the collaborative mural project.

Curtis Wallace, the artist commissioned by the nonprofit Saline Main Street, created a street mural through the area called Leather Bucket Alley. But Wallace wanted to bring the community into his art and let residents take part in its creation.

"I came over and they're like jump in, grab a paintbrush," Jeff Walter said.

Walter, a Saline resident, described the experience as enjoyable and accessible for all ages.

"People came with kids and grandparents and, you know, just paint a little bit. It made it super easy," Durnen said.

The project functioned like a massive community paint-by-numbers activity.

"It was a lot of fun. It was like giant paint-by-numbers. Biggest paint-by-numbers I've ever been involved in," Walter said.

Residents say the Saline community is already close, but getting to create a piece of art they will see every day was special.

"Saline is a very tight-knit community. People here really enjoy the area, are really passionate about community and building each other up," Mary Dettling said.

Dettling serves as executive director for Saline Main Street, the organization behind the project.

John Anderson, a Saline resident, appreciated the collaborative nature of the project.

"It's just an exciting opportunity to get together with neighbors and friends and work on, you know, achieving someone else's vision for what this space can look like and transforming the space," Anderson said.

Whether you're a business owner, volunteer or just passing through, residents say the colors underfoot reflect something bigger about their community.

"Everybody works together. Everybody helps each other out. It doesn't matter your role, where you are, you know, if you have family or no family, everybody just kind of comes together," said Karen Carrigan, a Saline resident and owner of Carrigan Cafe.

