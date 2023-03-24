Saline teen wins national science competition, could help treat diseases

SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A brilliant young mind from metro Detroit won a national science competition in Washington.

He was awarded $250,000 and his research could change how we approach modern medicine.

“I believe very strongly that hard work is the most important thing,” Neel Moudgal said.

At just 17, Moudgal has his sights set on conquering the most challenging problems in modern medicine.

“Right before COVID and during that early phase is when I started working on this project,” he said.

His love of science started young. He credits his success to the encouragement he’s received from his parents, who are both scientists, and mentor Dr. Aaron Frank, whom he met at a STEM academy.

“I worked mostly independently under the mentorship of Dr. Frank. The fact that he believed in me at such a young age, agreed to work with me, gave me a project to work on,” Moudgal said.

Earlier this month, the Saline High School senior put it all on the line.

Competing in the Super Bowl of science in Washington, known as the annual Regeneron Science Talent Search, 40 finalists were picked out of 2,000 projects entered.

In the end, Moudgal came in 1st place with a computer model that rapidly and reliably predicts structure of RNA molecules to diagnose and treat diseases like cancer.

“In that week, he went through grueling interviews. His work was looked at very closely. My hope is that Neel continues doing world-class research,” Society for Science CEO Maya Ajmera said.

Winning a quarter of a million-dollar prize hasn’t taken away from Moudgal’s humility, and he’s thankful to his top-notch public school education at Saline High School.

“My school has been amazing — my counselor in particular,” Moudgal said.

He plans to use his $250,000 prize for his education including medical school. He’s not sure where he’ll attend college but is already taking advanced courses at the University of Michigan, and his GPA is impressive.

“It’s 4.0, 4.71 weighted,” Moudgal said.

Now in its 82nd year, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition once again is inspiring the next generation of scientists and engineers.

“They are solving the world’s most attractable problems — climate change, communicable diseases, artifice intelligence — as a tool,” Ajmera said.

Looking ahead, Moudgal plans to keep up with his love of quiz bowl, sports and giving back.

“I really hope someday I’ll find another young person who is interested and be that mentor for them,” Moudgal said.

Until then, he’s savoring his final months of high school while teaching us all a thing or two about achievement.

