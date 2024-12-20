Santa brings Christmas early to Detroit family thanks to fire department and partners

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit single father and his kids are celebrating Christmas early after a surprise from the Detroit Fire Department and their community partners on Friday.

Eight-year old Caylei, 11-year old Jeremiah and 16-year-old Carlo Jr. were not expecting a Santa and Mrs. Claus to arrive at their home and thought they were preparing to leave for Christmas photos.

"My dad said we were going to see the tree," Jeremiah said.

Watch more of the surprise in the video player below:

WATCH: Detroit Fire Department and Santa surprise local family

The Detroit Fire Department has teamed up with the Detroit Public Safety Foundation and community partner Schupan for the fourth year in a row to bring dozens of presents to the family and a stove.

"A lot times when people see the Detroit Fire Department, it's in their time of need or despair, and just to bring this family gifts such as toys and clothing and a range, it makes our hearts melt and it's just another testament to how the Detroit Fire Department cares for its community," said Detroit Fire Department Community Relations Chief James Harris.

Father Carlo Kevianne says it's been a rough year. He lost his mom and has been without a job.

"That was my backbone and supporter, and this right here, it helps a lot because the kids will be able to get everything they need and want on top of me trying my best," Kevianne said.

Their pastor, Spencer Ellis of Citadel of Praise, says the church recommended the family to the fire department.

"As a church, we believe faith without works is dead, so we often try to put what we call 'feet to our faith' and try to be a blessing," Ellis explained.

Before the surprise crew left, they installed a smoke detector and let the kids take a ride on the fire truck.

"I'm just thankful the firefighters had came to our house and gave us the presents," Caylei said.

