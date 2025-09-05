Shelby Township boy's cancer journey inspires foundation helping families nationwide

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — This Childhood Cancer Awareness Month holds special meaning for a Shelby Township family who is more than thankful to still have their little boy in their lives.

Five-year-old Beckett Fowler just started kindergarten, a milestone that seemed unlikely after doctors diagnosed him with a rare form of brain cancer just one month after his third birthday.

"I'm a survivor," said Beckett Fowler, who beat brain cancer.

7 News Detroit was there in 2023 when excited neighbors and police sirens helped make it a memorable homecoming for the then 3-year-old. The Shelby Township boy was finally home after battling and beating a rare, aggressive form of brain cancer called ATRT.

The surprises kept coming, and Beckett, a monster truck enthusiast, was treated to a monstrous bedroom makeover.

Nearly two years later, trucks still fill his room. His parents wouldn't have it any other way.

"I'll go to bed every night and thank God he's still with us today," said Tammy Fowler, Beckett's mom.

Tammy said her son's cancer changed everything.

"A light switch just flipped, and our world turned upside down, and I think that's why we're doing childhood cancer awareness, and I think that's why we're doing Wreck It Like Beckett," Tammy said.

Foundation born from family's mission

The foundation name was inspired by Beckett's love for monster trucks, but even more by his heroic journey. The Fowlers say "Wreck It" comes from their mission to destroy barriers and challenges faced by families dealing with pediatric cancer.

The Wreck It Like Beckett Foundation has delivered 200 boxes across the country. Of course, they include Beckett's favorite monster trucks, but so much more.

"We found out that Beckett's cancer likely came from glyphosates. So the Roundup, the things that are sprayed, how they spray fruits and vegetables on the farms," Tammy said.

Contents inside focus on healthy eating, like keto peanut butter chocolate cups, organic non-GMO seeds, and grass-fed beef sticks, plus a few books.

Beckett's mom wrote a book called "I Can Beat Cancer, I Can Because I Will" in hopes of inspiring children in treatment.

"Thank you for your cool box, Beckett. I love your book," said Beckett's close friend in a video. The two met at St. Jude, and now she is 18 months cancer-free herself.

Spreading awareness through community events

This Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the Fowlers' mission is clear as gold awareness signs fill their lawn and more boxes continue to be packed and shipped.

"We're trying to get them out to every single possible yard we can," Tammy said.

On Sept. 20, Wreck It Like Beckett will host a Gold Out game at a University of Detroit Mercy men's soccer game.

All of it is so Beckett can keep spreading his message to young cancer fighters.

"It'll be okay, everybody," Beckett said.

