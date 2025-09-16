'So special': Parade brings joy to young cancer patients at Mott Children's Hospital

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Patients, staff and volunteers marched through the hallways at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, united in a simple mission: remind kids fighting cancer they're not battling alone.

For kids like 18-month-old Sophia Ginopolis, the parade was a break from hospital routines — a day filled with princesses, music and a visit from her best friend, Dash the therapy dog.

"When she saw Dash open the parade, she was so excited," said Cassandra Ginopolis, Sophia's mother.

Little Sophia has been battling leukemia since her diagnosis about six months ago.

"We were here for induction for 40 days and thankfully at the end of induction, she was in deep remission," Cassandra Ginopolis said.

For Cassandra Ginopolis, seeing her daughter smile like that means everything.

"She's been doing really well, all things considered. I mean, everything that her body is going through is incredible that she still wakes up with a smile on her face, and I don't know that I'd be able to do it, what she's doing," the mother said.

Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital is working hard to brighten these kids' days during some of the toughest times in their lives.

Vanessa Shamany-Fakhoury, a nurse at Mott, says she knows this journey from both sides — her daughter is battling cancer.

"It just hit differently as a pediatric nurse at Mott to now be the mom walking these halls," Shamany-Fakhoury said. "Going through this journey can be very lonely, so when you have these moments where it's recognized, it means a lot and it brings joy and smiles."

The parade brought so much joy that 21-year-old Molly Felty made sure she wouldn't miss it. She is battling cancer herself.

"I wanted to see what the parade was all about. I was really excited. I had my biopsy scheduled earlier, so I could be part of the parade and I'm glad I did that," Felty said.

For families like the Ginopolis family, the support stretches beyond the hospital walls.

"To see the support from everybody here, not just at Mott but the community and the teams and the school, is so special. I feel like it gives her so much hope. It gives us so much hope to know that we're not fighting this alone," Cassandra Ginopolis said.

