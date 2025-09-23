Something small but mighty sprouts in Corktown as Michigan's first SUGi pocket forest takes root

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A brand-new pocket forest is taking root right next to Michigan Central, bringing a burst of green, pollinators, and a peaceful space to connect with nature to Detroit's bustling Corktown neighborhood.



The unique project at Kintsugi Village features 1,100 native trees that will grow into a thriving forest in just a few years, creating Michigan's first SUGi pocket forest designed to make urban areas more green by planting a mini forest.

"In Corktown, you are seeing a lot of major development taking place and taking place fast," said Mario Dewberry, a Corktown resident.

Development at the old St. Vincent Middle School building is nearing completion, with the doors of Kintsugi Village Childhood Center and Community Hub officially opening in a few weeks.

"What's driving us is the impact we know we're going to have once we get those doors open," said Paul Spiegelman, co-founder of Kintsugi Village.

A grand opening event is set for October 11, and the childhood center opens on October 13.

"We built a gathering place for people to build relationships for people, for kids to learn, for people to do art, to do culinary services," Spiegelman said.

They also just joined with the community to plant a SUGi pocket forest to create a place for the public to experience a little peace between all the urban noise.

"We think it's gonna be a wonderful opportunity for the community to come have a meditative moment, a zen moment, enjoy lunch," said Hamsa Yaqo, co-founder of Kintsugi Village.

Kintsugi Village partnered with several agencies, including Brightside Collective, to make it a reality.

"Brightside Collective is really propelled by this belief that small acts can propel big transformations, and we do that by partnering with landowners who have small to large pieces of land," said Jennifer Giroux, co-owner of Brightside Collective.

The trees are all native to Michigan and planted using the Japanese Miyawaki method in Kintsugi Village's backyard.

"A pocket forest is - it's established by a methodology called the Miyawaki method that was developed by a Japanese botanist, and there's many organizations out there. SUGi is the one that was our forest partner in this project. They are an international pocket forest maker, and they have built over 240 pocket forests around the world, so they work with a lot of different terrain. And what it is, it's all about creating diversity and proximity in plant species, all native plant species," said Giroux.

Giroux says the project is also about taking initiative to address air quality concerns.

"To know that they are consciously doing something to make sure that the air quality in this area improved is a plus," Dewberry said.

The forest is part of efforts to build a forward-looking campus for the community.

"Our hope is to fill this space with neighborhood and community people, from kids, small kids, big kids, to be able to come and enjoy and learn about art, break bread together, enjoy the outdoors, and just have a space to come and be together as a community. We think that's really important, especially now," said Yaqo.

There are still a few spots open for kids 3-5 years old. Full enrollment will open in January.

