Southeast Michigan man walks across America to raise funds for fellow veterans

(WXYZ) — A metro Detroit veteran is all set to conclude his nearly 1,800-mile walk across America in Rochester Hills on July 13th.

The 36-year-old journey started on May 13th from Sarasota, Florida, covering six states and returning to Michigan.

7 Action News reporter Faraz Javed caught up with Jack Huffman in Madison Heights.

"Jax, how many days has it been since you have been walking?" asked 7 Action News.

"This is day 61," said Huffman.

Jack Huffman, also known as Jax, was an Army helicopter mechanic. His reason behind the initiative is to raise money for fellow Veterans.

"Pursuit of happiness, they gave that to us, so this is paying that back to them," said Huffman.

Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, and now Michigan, Jax walked nearly 30 miles daily, raising over 11,000 dollars.

"This is my 3rd pair of shoes. Burned the rubber right off two pairs already," said Huffman.

From blisters to calluses, Jax says his body has gone through a lot. Plus, the 6 feet 3 inches man has been pulling 200 pounds of additional weight throughout the journey. Carrying camping batteries, tents, a sleeping bag, food, water, and fire staff.

"What did you use this for?" Asked 7 Action News.

"I'm actually a fire performer as well, among other things," said Huffman

"Did you do any performances along the way?" asked 7 Action News.

"Yes, I did a few," said Huffman.

But Jax was not alone. Nikki the dove was his companion throughout.

"She will be released at the Salute Our Warriors event with about 100 other doves to signify that her brothers and sisters are heard. In World War 2 they used to use homing pigeons to deliver messages, and 90% of messages were received that way," Jax says.

Jax has done many walks in the past. In 2019 JAX set out from Newport Beach, CA, and walked nearly 3,000 miles to Tybee Island, GA, raising money for St. Jude Children's Hospital.

"What's that one thing you have learned from this journey?" asked 7 Action News.

"That America is very united, we are not nearly as divided as we are portrayed to be, just the communities have come out in full support, and it's an incredible thing to see," said Huffman.

And speaking of it, the community was gathered at Madison Heights fire station 2 to welcome Jax. Madison Heights Mayor Roslyn Grafstein also presented Jax with a $1200 check, money raised by community businesses.

"I am also authorized to give you the key to the city," said Mayor Grafstein.

A moment that Jax's mom Sandra will always remember.

"I'm very very proud of him," said Sandra Huffman.

"Jax's last stop is tomorrow, July 13th, at the 6th annual Salute Our Warriors event in Rochester Hills. To learn more about Jax's journey and to donate, visit www.jaxwalk.com

