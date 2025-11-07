SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 91-year-old Korean War veteran received a tribute from his hometown during Southfield's annual Veterans Day celebration Friday.

Watch Christiana Ford's video report:

Southfield honors 91-year-old Korean War veteran at annual Veterans Day ceremony

James Elias Jackson, who served as a Marine from 1952 to 1954, was honored with a certificate of appreciation from Mayor Ken Siver in front of friends and family at the ceremony hosted by the city's Veterans' Commission.

WXYZ-TV

"The Marine Corps was my teacher," Jackson said. "When I went to the Marine Corps at the early age, I knew very little of the world and how to deal with people."

WXYZ-TV

Jackson served as a combat infantry trainer, flamethrower, and bazooka operator during the Korean War. The veteran has learned much since his battlefield days, carrying lessons of leadership throughout his life as a dedicated husband, father, and UAW representative.

"I'm blessed to be a proud Marine. I served from '52 to '54," Jackson said.

Barbara Selton of the Southfield Veterans' Commission emphasized the harsh conditions veterans like Jackson endured during the Korean War.

"Many of our soldiers came back with frozen fingers from frostbite, frozen toes, just all many and all kinds of ways. He's one of those who survived," Selton said.

WXYZ-TV

The ceremony was part of Southfield's annual Veterans Day tradition, bringing together local leaders, veterans, and families to honor service and sacrifice.

WXYZ-TV

"So we wanted to celebrate him. Let him know that we love him, we thank him, and we will never forget the sacrifice that he made for all of us," Selton said.

Mayor Siver presented Jackson with an official certificate, reading: "In grateful appreciation and recognition for your service with the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War, issued this seventh day of November 2025."

WXYZ-TV

"Thanks, everyone, for being here. I will cherish this day for the rest of my life," Jackson said.

Jackson's daughter, Sonia Jackson Myles, expressed her pride in seeing her father finally receive recognition.

"My deep appreciation and dedication for service. My deep and profound love for humanity came from my father. That's who he is. And to see him receive this recognition today is such a dream come true. It is such an honor to see him receive his flowers at the ripe old age of 91," Jackson Myles said.

WXYZ-TV

The Veterans Day celebration featured a 21-gun salute by the local VFW post and a wreath placement at the war memorial. MSC Industrial Supply partnered with the Michigan Disabled American Veterans nonprofit to donate socks and personal hygiene products for veterans in need.

Veterans in attendance place a rose into a vase in honor of a veteran.

Selton encouraged year-round support for veterans beyond the annual ceremony.

"Let us not wait until this day. Let us do a lot in between and then culminate in this day," Selton said.

Jackson shared the most important lesson he learned during his military service, which he has passed on to his children.

"My passion, I teach my daughters and all of my kids, is to be kind to everybody, help somebody if you can," Jackson said.

James worked for General Motors for 49 years and retired in 1996 as an International Representative for the UAW. During his tenure, he negotiated several national agreements between GM and the UAW. He was also the Chairman of Local 668 from 1970 to 1980 in Saginaw, MI. James was an avid golfer, winning many championships with his golf club, The Saginaw Travelers. He has been the President of the Sr. Usher Board for 30 years at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Southfield, MI. He was married to Nella D. Jackson for 59 years before she passed in 2019. James is a proud father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Spending time with family is one of his favorite pastimes, in addition to watching his favorite game shows, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, Family Feud, and Raid The Cage.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

