Special Olympics Michigan athletes meet with Detroit Red Wings for skills clinic

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings return to the ice Saturday, but there was plenty of hockey being played at Little Caesars Arena on Friday. Special Olympics Michigan partnered with the Detroit Red Wings to celebrate inclusivity in the sport.

The Little Caesars Arena concourse was filled with more than 100 Special Olympics Michigan poly hockey athletes.

“Been playing the last three years. Our team won back-to-back state championships, we're going for a three peat this year,” Scott Decker, Special Olympics Michigan athlete.

Special Olympics athlete Scott Decker talks about event with Detroit Red Wings

Staff with Special Olympics Michigan say poly hockey is one of their most popular sports. It's the second year for the event, which brings athletes together to celebrate the game many have grown to love.

“Many of these players aren't on the same teams, so they are getting a chance to work together, meet some new people, and then again, be exposed to a professional environment,” said Lourin Sprenger, Communications and Marketing Manager for Special Olympics Michigan.

As family and friends looked on, several players with the Red Wings met with Special Olympics athletes as they went through a skills clinic.

Red Wings defenseman Justin Holl said it reminds him of the days long before he became a pro.

“It kind of brings you back to hockey when you were a kid. You're playing a lot of pond hockey, and you're playing knee hockey, and you're just shooting pucks and having a good time,” Holl said.

Detroit Red Wings player Justin Holl talks about event partnering with Special Olympics

He also hopes it keeps people involved with sports.

“I’m a big proponent for sports, especially kids growing up, and anything you can do to make that enticing,” Holl said.

Athletes said they're thrilled about playing or refereeing at the same arena as some of their favorite players.

“I’ve got two, Patrick Kane and Dylan Larkin,” said Jacob Nelson, Special Olympics Michigan athlete.

One athlete has already seen how meeting the pros pays off.

“I met Dylan Larkin last year, put his advice to good use, became a sniper. It's a great feeling, you get to live out a childhood dream, seeing some of your idols, and work with them. It's a dream come true,” Decker said.

