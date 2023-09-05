Strangers surprise woman with amazing gift for her home in Eastpointe a year after husband's passing

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tuesday at noon, Shelly Palazzolo got an unexpected knock at the door and when she answered it, there was a couple standing on her porch holding a bouquet of balloons.

"Hi, my name is Kathryn and this is my husband, Adam," the woman said to Shelly who was at home with her daughter.

After confirming that it was Shelly at the door, the woman told her that they were from L & S Home Improvements and that they were there to let her know that they would be giving her a new roof free of charge.

Shelly was stunned and asked, "You're kidding, right?"

But it wasn't a joke. It's something L & S Home Improvements has done before, giving someone a free new roof.

What Shelly didn't know is that her daughter, Lisa, nominated her to receive the generous gift.

Shelly's husband, Lisa's dad, died in 2022 and it's been challenging, financially.

"We know how much you deserve this," said Kathryn Castiglione, whose husband owns L & S Home Improvements. "We're going to take care of the roof."

Shelly said the unexpected gift means the world to her.

"I've been looking at my roof and I keep saying maybe one more year, maybe."

L & S Home Improvements is doing the labor on the roof and they said they couldn't do it without Ed Hayward and Carmen Amabile of ABC Supply in Chesterfield Township who are making a generous donation of all the materials needed for the new roof.

"I feel very fortunate to be able to do it," said Adam Conklin, owner of L & S Home Improvements. "The guys will come out here and kick butt on it like they always do and she'll have a roof that will last for another 25 to 35 years."

Conklin and his team will begin pulling permits and we're told work on the new roof will begin in about a month and it should be completed in one day.

"It's her and I in this house and working her job and my job, we wouldn't be able to afford it," said Shelly's daughter, Lisa Palazzolo.

Before they parted, Shelly Palazzolo was hugging Adam and Kathryn like old friends.

"Thank you! Thank you very much!" she told the couple. "And if there's ever anything I can do for you, I will."

