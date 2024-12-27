Students see growth and academic success through Boys Hope Girls Hope of Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A nonprofit that's helping motivated young people in need in Detroit to become well-educated and career-ready is celebrating 40 years.

Boys Hope Girls Hope of Detroit sticks with students beginning at age 12 in their critical adolescence through college and into their careers.

Executive Director Rebecca Limbaugh says they offer wraparound services for students.

Boys Hope Girls Hope of Detroit

“I mean, everything that an individual would need to make sure that their child is prepared for the future: life skills, spiritual enrichment, college prep, tutoring help, love, a lot of support, social work services, academic support. So everything," Limbaugh said.

Nyla Jones is an 13-year-old who has spent just over a year in the residential college preparation program called Hope House.

"When I joined the program, it helped me open up and helped me learn things about myself that I didn’t know,” Jones said.

Jones' parents learned about the program and enrolled her to help give her a more focused learning environment and academic resources.

She stays at the residence during the week and regularly receives tutoring, has scheduled study sessions and even helps plan annual event.

Boys Hope Girls Hope of Detroit

“At first, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to go to college, but as I learned about all the colleges and all the opportunities they offer you, I feel like I do want to go to college,” Jones said.

Her aspiration now is to become a lawyer.

“It's just the fact of me wanting to achieve things that most people say that we can’t achieve,” Jones said.

Jones is one of the six girls in the long-term residential program.

Boys Hope Girls Hope of Detroit

Another 36 students are in their 36 Academy program that partners with local schools. Both programs are free for families.

“There’s so many young people in the city of Detroit who are so capable and so motivated but because of family situations, they just don’t know how to get there. They don’t have the avenue or the resources to get there. So we understand that they may not have the financial means," Limbaugh said.

The nonprofit has an 100% high school graduation rate over the years. Fourteen students are graduating from high school this academic year.

The nonprofit relies on donations, grants and volunteers and is always looking for support. For more information, visit the nonprofit's website.

