Teacher with Tourette syndrome uses his disability as an inspiration for students

MILAN, Mich. (WXYZ) — There's a big stigma surrounding Tourette syndrome and other brain disorders, but Milan teacher Larry Biederman is working to break that by showing his students how they can be successful despite their challenges.

Biederman said he used to hide his tics from his students. Now, he embraces them and allows them to be heard by his students as a way to make them more comfortable to be themselves in class.

"I tell them at the beginning of a course that I have Tourette syndrome and that we might get some occasional interruptions, and the learning curve is surprisingly quick," Biederman said.

Local teacher talks about how he teaches with Tourette's syndrome

But Biederman wasn't always open about his differences. As a teacher for a virtual charter school called Insight School of Michigan, he told me that he used to mute his mics and try to hide the tics.

"You know, adults and children can be cruel, especially when you're making random noises, random noises that are loud," he said.

Biederman said he thinks it took him longer to adjust to because he learned about his tics later in life when he was a college student. He told me he suddenly started making loud whooping sounds when he was at home on spring break. He said it was a time of serious confusion for him and his family, making him feel uncomfortable around others.

"How am I going to be a person in society when I'm making these loud whooping noises that are disruptive and disturbing?" he said

But over time, Biederman was able to see his condition as a way to make others feel comfortable with their differences and celebrate his.

"It is inspirational for them and it's helpful for them to know that I understand them and that I will understand their needs. Because there's a big wide range of conditions that fall under the neurodivergent family and a lot of our students are in that category," Biederman said. "A lot of them are just so happy to have someone who firsthand knows and understands them."

