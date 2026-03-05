Teen with rare Weaver-Smith syndrome gets custom-designed shoes to fit her size 22 feet

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 13-year-old from Arkansas, who has an extremely rare genetic condition, is getting a pair of custom-designed shoes built in Detroit, specifically for her feet — and her future.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report:

Arkansas teen with rare condition gets custom-designed shoes

Addisyn Lumpkin of Jonesboro, Arkansas, was diagnosed with Weaver-Smith syndrome at age 3. The condition causes bone overgrowth, including rapid increases in height and foot size. There are only around 51 documented cases in the world.

WXYZ-TV

At 13, Addisyn stands 6 feet 5 inches tall and wears a men's size 22 shoe. The condition causes her physical pain and makes everyday tasks difficult.

"Like even writing and doing her school work is really difficult for her," her mother, Emily Lumpkin, said.

WXYZ-TV

Finding clothing and footwear that fits has been an ongoing challenge for the family.

"Obviously, the shoes are impossible, but even clothes that fit," Emily Lumpkin said. "She would need to wear an adult size when she was 7 years old, that's not always appropriate clothing."

Because of the difficulty finding shoes, Addisyn is usually found wearing Birkenstock sandals.

After hearing Addisyn's story, California-based nonprofit Shoes That Fit stepped in to help.

"And I just thought, we're a national non-profit, we help kids get shoes for school, this is a problem we can solve," Nekeda Newell-Hall, Deputy CEO for External Affairs at Shoes That Fit, said.

WXYZ-TV

Shoes That Fit connected with D'Wayne Edwards, a renowned designer and president of Pensole Lewis College in Detroit.

"I've spent almost four decades designing shoes for people (athletes) who have large feet," Edwards said. "And to be able to do this for someone who actually needs it— that to me was the part I wanted to solve."

WXYZ-TV

Addisyn visited Pensole Lewis College on Thursday to be fitted for multiple pairs of custom shoes. Edwards is using his technology, known as Sz, to create footwear that will grow as she does.

"If we're building a 22 for her, it can actually go to a 23-and-a-half," Edwards said.

Addisyn will also get to choose the colors and designs elememts of her new shoes.

"I've known for weeks, and I'm still shocked because I'm like, what?" Addisyn said.

WXYZ-TV

For everyone involved, the goal is to help Addisyn feel confident and comfortable.

"I would say this is the best thing that's ever happened to our family," Emily Lumpkin said.

Addisyn is expected to receive her custom shoes in a few months. Shoes That Fit says this effort was supported by the Nordstrom family.

————————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

