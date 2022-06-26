Nation's first wheelchair ballroom dance competition to take place in Michigan

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A local organization is getting ready to roll out the nation’s first wheelchair dance competition right here in Michigan.

Dance Mobility’s Adapted Ballroom Dance Competition will take place next month at Roeper Lower School in Bloomfield Hills.

The competition is inspired by the international competition, Para Dance Sport. But, organizers say the US version will be the first of its kind as it will include amputees and other mobility-challenged contestants.

8-year-old Jade Dixon is one of the participants. Jade has been dancing for less than a year and thanks to her instructors, Cheryl Angelelli and Tamerlan Gadirove, she is now getting ready for the competition.

Jade was 6 months old when she was paralyzed due to a medical complication. But, the little firecracker has never allowed her disability to hold her back.

"She dances with so much maturity. She is an emerging star!" said Cheryl Angelelli, instructor, and co-founder, Dance Mobility.

"For me, its fun to work with her because she gives me a lot of ideas," said Tamerlan Gadirove, instructor, Dance Mobility.

Back in 2015, Cheryl co-founded Dance Mobility with Fred Astaire Dance Studios. Cheryl says the platform gives hope to people with disabilities.

"At first it started as a wheelchair ballroom dance program but now it's expanded. We are working with amputees that use prosthetic limbs... we want to give these individuals the opportunity to compete," Angelelli said about the inspiration behind creating Dance Mobility.

Cheryl was left quadriplegic in a diving accident, but she didn't use that as an excuse. After 14 years of paralympic swimming and being titled 4-time Paralympic medalist, Cheryl turned her focus to ballroom dancing.

Cheryl teamed up with Tamerlan, and for the past 6 years, they have been competing internationally in Para Dance Sport.

"We are actually the first couple who did compete from overseas,"said Tamerlan .

And that’s why the duo is aware of the challenges and joy that dancing brings to the disabled.

"It's all about the socialization, the peer support, the peer resources," Cheryl said.

Dance Mobility classes at Fred Astaire are free and open for all. The program is also available in other states and Cheryl hopes with the launch of the competition, more folks will join in.

Meanwhile, little Jade is ready to take the stage by storm on July 16.

"I don’t care if I win or lose,]. I just want to have fun," Jade said.

July 1 is the last day to register for the 2022 Dance Mobility Adapted Ballroom Dance Competition.

For more information about the event or to register and purchase tickets, click on the link Fred Astaire Dance Studios.

