TikTok post helps girl with heart condition meet Jonas Brothers backstage in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 7-year-old girl with a rare heart condition got the surprise of a lifetime when her mom's TikTok post caught the attention of Joe Jonas, leading to a backstage meeting at the Jonas Brothers concert in Detroit.

Tiffany Long and her daughter Paisley attended the Jonas Brothers concert at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, but this wasn't just any ordinary night out. Paisley was born with scimitar syndrome, a rare congenital heart condition that leaves her with only one working lung.

"She only has one working lung. That lung that she has is under a lot of pressure, causing the heart to kind of work harder, putting it into failure," Long said.

The family had already attended a Jonas Brothers concert in August as an early birthday present for Paisley, where they made signs trying to get the band's attention. Long made several TikTok posts about their experience, but nothing came of it initially.

Just one week before the Little Caesars Arena show, Long managed to score two tickets. The only concern was whether Paisley would be healthy enough to attend.

"She got really sick and she was in and out of the hospital and then she was better, and I was like OK, this is like our opportunity. Let's do it," Long said.

Given Paisley's condition, Long says their approach to life is straightforward: give Paisley the best experiences possible and help her achieve her dreams.

"Our biggest thing is giving her the best quality of life and checking off her bucket list, and this literally was like the most perfect thing that could have happened," Long said.

So Long decided to try one more TikTok post, hoping the Jonas Brothers might see it. When asked if she thought she would ever get to meet Joe Jonas, Paisley nodded enthusiastically.

"She had a lot of hope in me," Long said.

That hope paid off when the family received a surprise invitation to meet Joe Jonas backstage.

The meeting created a memory this family will treasure forever, and it quickly became one of Paisley's favorite experiences.

"And guess what? Joe sang right to me," Paisley said.

