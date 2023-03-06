Tired of power outages Livonia baker switches frustration into gratitude for line workers, first responders

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sweet 220 is a well-known bakery in Livonia. Known for its cakes and cupcakes, the owner, Hassan Makki, says the business generates over $6,000 weekly. But in the last two weeks, the bakery suffered a huge loss. Due to the recent storms, Hassan is one of the victims of power outages.

"Both at home and here at the bakery," said Makki.

The bakery lost power twice. Each lasted four days. Like everyone one else, Hassan, too, was frustrated with DTE. He says, unlike other businesses, losing power means throwing away his baked goods.

"The first thing in my head was these guys and gals that are working 24 hours around the clock and bringing different crews to help us. I mean they were well deserved," said Makki.

After losing power during last Friday's storm, Hassan gave all 200 freshly made cupcakes to DTE line workers.

"They were super appreciative, and maybe they feel they are the forgotten one, or the ones to blame. So, lift their spirits up, again they are probably missing their families or probably tired. But yeah, they had heavy smiles," said Makki.

But Hassan didn't stop there. The eight cakes in his fridge, he took them straight to Livonia Fire Department station 1.

"It's a nice surprise when we come back and see stuff like that, that the community does appreciate the job we do for them," said Captain Timothy Eskin Livonia Fire Department.

Friday's storm, the department attended around 200 calls. Captain Timothy Eskin says it was a taxing day. Hence, the treats boosted morale.

"I made sure everybody got cake, I was there, I divided it to everybody," said Captain Eskin.

"I want to come up with a program to give more, cause I don't think its enough. I have a 10-year-old boy who needs to see kindness in this world. So the give back won't stop. It will only grow stronger," said Makki.

Sweet 220 will be operational from this Wednesday. In the meantime, Hassan is always open to giving back to the community. Connect with him on Instagram @sweet220 or email sweet220pastry@yahoo.com

