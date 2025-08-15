Vietnam veteran's family wishes for cards from the community for his 80th birthday

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Vietnam veteran from Lincoln Park is turning 80 this month, and his family is hoping to make it a memorable celebration with help from the community.

Robert Carson will celebrate his milestone birthday on Monday, August 25, and his family has made a simple request: send him a birthday card.

"I'm going to be 80," Carson said.

His ex-wife, Paulette DeBaldo-Carson, initiated the effort with a Facebook post that quickly garnered hundreds of responses within just one day.

"I just thought, wouldn't it be a great thing for him to get at least 80 birthday cards for his 80th birthday? To make him know that he matters," DeBaldo-Carson said.

She explained that Vietnam veterans didn't receive the respect they deserved when returning home, and she wants Carson to feel appreciated now.

"Even one birthday card makes a difference because that tells him one person values him and values his service," DeBaldo-Carson said.

The first card has already arrived, containing a heartfelt message and a $10 bill.

"Enjoy your special day, and thank you for your service. Have a drink on me," the sender wrote.

Carson was just 19 when he was drafted to serve in Vietnam. When he returned home during the height of the Detroit riots, his father couldn't pick him up from the airport.

What happened next left a lasting impression.

"So a young black cab driver came up to me and said Sir, can I help you? I said I'm trying to get home, man, and he said I'll take you right to your front door," Carson said. "When I reached in my pockets to pay him, he said You've already paid your dues, man."

That act of kindness mirrors the support Carson is now receiving from the community as the father of four and grandfather of three prepares to celebrate his 80th birthday.

