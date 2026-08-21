DETROIT (WXYZ) — Visit Detroit held the 30th annual Recognition of Service Excellence Awards Thursday, honoring more than 130 hospitality and tourism professionals across Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties.

The ceremony was held at Soundboard at Motor City Casino and emceed by 7 News Detroit's Carolyn Clifford.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report below:

Visit Detroit honors hospitality workers at 30th annual ROSE Awards ceremony

Claude Molinari, president and CEO of Visit Detroit, said the awards spotlight the people driving the region's tourism growth.

"Our hospitality workers on the frontlines, back of the house, taking care of the guests, they're the ones who make it most important. They're the ones doing the job and treating our guests to where it's not just a visit, it's an experience," Molinari said.

Molinari said the region is seeing strong momentum in the industry.

"We're having a fantastic summer, our occupancy for hotels is way up, restaurants are seeing it," Molinari said.

Katie Meister, a volunteer with the Belle Isle Conservancy, took home the Volunteer Category award for her 14 years of service on the island.

"I know the history of the island. I know the history of the buildings, especially the aquarium and conservatory," Meister said.

Meister said the recognition carries personal meaning.

"It means that what I am doing is worth something," Meister said.

Anita Akbar, a security officer at Motor City Casino, won the Attractions and Casino Category award.

"Never knew I would be awarded tonight. I'm so excited," Akbar said.

Akbar said her approach to the job centers on making guests feel welcome.

"Being kind, being respectful, making sure they know where they're going and know what they're doing, and I want to be that special person to continue to honor them," Akbar said.

Molinari said Visit Detroit has its sights set on a major milestone for the industry.

"Twenty-five by 30 — 25 million visitors by 2030 and with the help of our hospitality professionals, I think we'll get there," Molinari said.

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