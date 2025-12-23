Volunteers build wheelchair ramp for Center Line father caring for daughter with special needs

CENTER LINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Center Line father is receiving a life-changing gift just days before Christmas, thanks to the kindness of local volunteers who stepped up to help when he needed it most.



Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

Volunteers surprise Center Line dad with wheelchair ramp before Christmas

Joseph McDonald, 70, has spent decades caring for his 41-year-old daughter Sarah, who has Down syndrome and multiple medical needs. For years, he struggled to find an affordable wheelchair ramp to help Sarah get to and from medical appointments and hospital visits.

"I did call a few places to try to help me. They wanted $15,000 to come out to put a ramp out here for her," McDonald said.

The cost was simply too much for the devoted father who has been caring for his daughter on his own.

"I do the best every day to take care of her, and I try," McDonald said.



WEB EXTRA: Homeowner Joseph McDonald talks about getting a ramp installed.

That's when Tony Rosati of St. Joseph's Helpers heard McDonald's story through an anonymous phone call. Rosati knew his organization needed to step in and help.

"It's what we are called to do. It's not a choice, it's, again, something we all should be doing," Rosati said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Rosati and several volunteers from St. Joseph's Helpers surprised McDonald by putting their Christmas plans with family and friends on hold to install a brand new ramp before Sarah comes home from another hospital stay.

"It's just an opportunity to bring family members together; his daughter, himself will be able to get her home," Rosati said.

FULL INTERVIEW: Tony Rosati talks about giving back

The volunteers brought their tools to help level out the front walkway so the new ramp would sit properly, making it easier for McDonald and his daughter to navigate.

Joe Surmont, one of the volunteers, said the timing didn't matter when someone needed help.

"It means a lot to us to be able to go out, and even if it is a little cold, and even if it is a couple of days before Christmas, I go out and help the people who need it the most," Surmont said.

David Weber, another volunteer, echoed that sentiment.

"This is truly a wonderful thing that we can truly help people who need help," Weber said.

McDonald is forever grateful for St. Joseph's Helpers and their volunteers who made this Christmas miracle possible.

"God bless every one of youse. I didn't expect that to happen, but I guess it's a good thing because it's going to be right," McDonald said. "It really, really means a lot to me."

