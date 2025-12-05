Volunteers pack thousands of gifts for Michigan foster children at Oakland County airport

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hundreds of volunteers gathered at Oakland County International Airport to sort and pack nearly 19,000 personalized gifts for children in foster care across Michigan as part of Operation Good Cheer, a massive holiday effort that ensures every child feels remembered this season.

About 800 volunteers showed up for the event, packing, sorting and loading gifts that will be flown to 32 airports and driven by truck to another 17 locations throughout the state. The operation relies on hundreds of volunteers and dozens of pilots to deliver Christmas joy to thousands of Michigan children.

"Growing up, one of my favorite memories was having presents under the Christmas tree, opening them with my parents, and I personally can't imagine what it would be like waking up on Christmas morning and not having anything to open up," said Ethan Samuel, flight coordinator for Operation Good Cheer 2025.

WXYZ

For many volunteers like Patrick Young, the event has become an annual tradition and a chance to give back in a hands-on way.

"My team does it every year and it's something that I look forward to every year," Young said. "It's really fun to actually just be with them doing the stuff, go to lunch after and doing community help in the process."

"We're just a small part of what all of this is and we don't even see the impact, but it's really cool to know that you're contributing to something like this."

WXYZ

For others like volunteer Zachary Cumper, the effort is about making sure every child feels the joy they once experienced themselves.

"This is just a small thing to do to really give back to people who maybe didn't get the opportunity that I did growing up," Cumper said.

WXYZ

While volunteers may never see the reactions on the other end, the impact still resonates with those involved.

"There's so many people volunteering their time, effort and support to make this happen," Samuel said.

"It makes me excited knowing that people are going to get that on Christmas Day where they maybe wouldn't have before," Cumper said.

WXYZ

The statewide network comes together each year to make Christmas morning a little brighter for thousands of Michigan children in foster care.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

