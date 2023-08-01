WWE donates $20K each to 3 Detroit youth groups ahead of SummerSlam at Ford Field

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One of professional wrestling’s biggest events of the year is coming to Ford Field this weekend. But before it starts, WWE is pumping money into helping youth in the Motor City.

Youth sports and education are a top focus at the SAY Detroit Play Center. Parents say it’s a major reason an investment of $20,000 by WWE will make a huge difference.

“It gave them quite the boost,” parent Kai Green said. “Investing in this program will definitely help the neighborhood.”

Another parent, Shaunte Doss, said, “My kids have been in tutoring. They’ve been after school. It’s very important.”

Director of Operations Herb Hayden told 7 Action News that SAY Detroit will also join the Downtown Boxing Gym and Detroit Public Schools Community District in receiving the amount in donations each as part of an effort to support youth programs.

Later this week, children will also meet pro wrestlers ahead of SummerSlam at Ford Field.

“My kids have experienced robotics, martial arts. With grades, they’re a lot more confident in school,” Green said.

Herb says showing kids what it takes to succeed is also a major opportunity that can’t be expressed enough.

“They’re coming here Friday at 10. They’re bringing a few of the wrestlers. They’re presenting us with an award and giving us a championship belt with our logo on it,” Hayden said.

SAY Detroit is known for providing free meals, tutoring and transportation for countless kids.

“They’re giving us seed money for programs to move the needle. We’ll continue to do summer programs Monday through Thursday,” Hayden said.

For Doss, it’s a way to even the playing field of life as well.

“Kids need this to be off the streets. Football and basketball for some are things they can’t afford,” she said.

A check presentation will happen later this week. SAY Detroit is also thanking the Detroit Sports Commission for connecting them with WWE.