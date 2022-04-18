Young boys find lost Nintendo Switch, return it to owner's porch

(WXYZ) — What do you do if you find something that does not belong to you?

Well, folks in Roseville are setting the bar high with that question, especially when it comes to looking out for their neighbors.

It was around 2 p.m. on April 1 when 19-year-old Lexus Spanick left home in a rush.

"I was going to my fiancé's house after work, I was carrying a ton of bags," Spanick said.

And that’s when her worst nightmare came alive. Without realizing it, Lexus dropped her Nintendo Switch worth $600.

"My fiancé and I went half and half on this," said Lexus Spanick.

And even with the case containing several games and a gift card, for Lexus, the memories were the most valuable.

"I use this all the time, like a bring it everywhere with me. I’ve invested so much on animal crossing it's probably sad," she said.

But a few hours later, 14-year-old Stockton Hull was headed home along with his buddies when he found the switch.

"I was going to put it back down, I'm not going to lie," Stockton said.

But Stockton’s actual actions were caught on the Ring camera. Stockton rang the doorbell and when no one answered, he dropped the switch in the mailbox.

"I don’t want to be the person that was behind it getting stolen because I would be really upset," he said.

Stockton's actions left both Lexus and her mom Kelly pleasantly surprised.

"He didn’t know if it could have belonged here or somebody could have dropped it, who knows, but at least he thought to ring the doorbell, if not put in the mailbox," Kelly said.

Meanwhile, Stockton’s dad, Daniel, is not only proud of his son for showing integrity but also hopes it inspires others.

And sticking to the theme, when we looked closely at the Ring footage, we found another good samaritan. 15-year-old Gabriel Kadrovach guided his friend Stockton to do the honorable thing by telling Stockton to drop off the Nintendo Switch at the door.

"Yeah I have always been told by my mom to make sure to give someone's thing back if they lose it," Gabriel said.

And Angela couldn’t be more proud of her son.

"I’m glad that, you know he knows what to do, he doesn’t want something to lose that’s special to them," Angela said.

With the Nintendo Switch back in Lexus’s hands, she and her fiancé are grateful as the actions of these young boys have restored their faith in humanity.

"Like a lot of people would do, they would just take it, like I got myself a switch or they even would probably go as far to sell it," Lexus said.