Young homeless adults have options says Covenant House Michigan

DETROIT (WXYZ) — For young adults experiencing homelessness in Michigan, COVID has made their already challenging lives even more difficult.

That’s where Homeless shelters like Covenant House Michigan are aiming to make a difference by providing 18 to 24-years-olds a place of love, care, and support.

Now in its 25th year Covenant House Michigan has helped over 80,000 young people over the years.

7 Action News reporter, Faraz Javed spoke to the organization's Street Outreach Manager, Stephanie Taylor, who has been working at Covenant House Michigan for 24 years.

"If you out here selling drugs, prostituting, or in an abusive situation and don’t have any options, you have options now," said Stephanie Taylor, Street Outreach Manager, Covenant House Michigan.

Stephanie patrols the streets of metro Detroit daily. Finding youth living in abandoned houses, cars, and on street corners.

"We can provide you shelter; we can provide you with meals, and everything is free. It doesn't cost you anything," said Stephanie Taylor, Street Outreach Manager, Covenant House Michigan.

Stephanie says the homeless situation in Detroit has gotten worse because right now the kids are aging out of foster care.

Stephanie was alerted about a 19-year-old in distress. We tagged along to see the process. Starting with being socially distanced in the van.

"A lot of time young people we approach haven’t been vaccinated yet," said Stephanie Taylor, Street Outreach Manager, Covenant House Michigan.

"When you pick up these kids who have aged out of the system, what are some of the big concerns?" asked Faraz Javed

"Their health, their mental health, and having proper identification," said Stephanie Taylor, Street Outreach Manager, Covenant House Michigan.

Once we arrived at the location, the young man got into the van and requested to stay anonymous. Meanwhile, Stephanie asked questions and shared information.

"When we get back to Covenant House, we will give you a covid test, They do have rules, no weapons, no drugs," said Stephanie Taylor, Street Outreach Manager, Covenant House Michigan.

Once we got back, Stephanie explained that the young man who also is a father had aged out of foster care. He was having trouble at his auntie's house and was looking for stability.

"Have you seen people in a worse situation than him?" asked Faraz Javed

"Absolutely we have seen young people get in the van and have a conversation with themselves or they are really upset and ready to give up," said Stephanie Taylor, Street Outreach Manager, Covenant House Michigan.

Meanwhile, from clean clothes to hot meals, this 19-year-old is already in a better place.

Covenant House Michigan promises love, care support, and shelter to every young homeless adult. So if you or someone you know needs give them a call:

Mainline: 313.463.2000

Shelter: 313.463.2500

Outreach: 313.463.4022

Stephaine Taylor line available 24/7: 313.478.8526

