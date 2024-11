(WXYZ) — Post Malone is coming to Detroit next year for what he's calling "The BIG ASS Stadium Tour," after the release of his most recent album, "F-1 Trillion."

He'll be joined by Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell on the tour. They'll play Ford Field on Sunday, May 18.

Fans can sign up for a presale, with presale tickets going on sale Friday, Nov. 22. Citi credit card holders can get presale tickets starting Wednesday, Nov. 20, and the regular tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Related: Here are the concerts coming to Pine Knob in 2025