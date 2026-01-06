Potholes pop up early across metro Detroit as freeze-thaw cycle takes toll

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Potholes are appearing earlier than expected across metro Detroit roads and freeways, forcing drivers to navigate what some describe as a "minefield" of damaged pavement.

The early emergence of seasonal potholes is being blamed on the freeze-thaw cycle that the region is experiencing. With warmer temperatures expected this week, conditions are creating the perfect storm for more road damage to appear.

"There's a lot of potholes. It seems like there's more every year," Stuart Hicks said.

Willie Hines, another driver, has already experienced damage to his vehicles from the road conditions.

"I am running into a lot of potholes and I took my car out and I have to get work done to that. And my truck I am tearing up the front," Hines said.

Hicks noted the timing is unusual for the seasonal road damage.

"Kind of early this year," Hicks said. "There's definitely a lot of them out there and it's becoming almost a minefield to navigate."

Local businesses are seeing the impact of the early pothole season. At Wheel Repair Specialist in Ferndale, more customers are bringing in wheels and tires damaged by potholes.

"We typically average between 70 and 100 wheels per day and that ranges between bend repairs and crack repairs," Angelo Grazioli said.

County road crews across metro Detroit are prepared to address the problem once conditions allow for proper repairs.

"We do have crews out patrolling daily for potholes," Bryan Santo said. "We have the materials. The cold patch. Our patrols are out there daily like I said. We're ready."

Santo noted that crews are waiting for the pavement to dry before beginning repairs.

Drivers who spot potholes can report them to their local county road commission.

Despite the frustration, some drivers accept the seasonal road challenges as part of living in Michigan.

"Comes with the territory of living in Michigan," Hicks said.

