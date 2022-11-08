Powerball jackpot rises to $2.04 billion after no one matches all 6 numbers

(WXYZ) — After a 10-plus hour delay, the $1.9M Powerball jackpot has been drawn!

RELATED: Drawing for record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot delayed

The winning numbers pulled around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday were white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and red Powerball 10.

The Double play numbers were white balls 1, 21, 27, 29, 40, and red Powerball 18.

According to the Powerball website, there was no winner once again so the Powerball jackpot has grown to $2.04 billion.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $2.3 Billion (Est.) - Nov. 9 2022

2. 1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO