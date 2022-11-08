Watch Now
Powerball jackpot rises to $2.04 billion after no one matches all 6 numbers

Powerball-Winners
Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Posted at 9:33 AM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 11:01:56-05

(WXYZ) — After a 10-plus hour delay, the $1.9M Powerball jackpot has been drawn!

The winning numbers pulled around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday were white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and red Powerball 10.

The Double play numbers were white balls 1, 21, 27, 29, 40, and red Powerball 18.

According to the Powerball website, there was no winner once again so the Powerball jackpot has grown to $2.04 billion.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $2.3 Billion (Est.) - Nov. 9 2022
2. 1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN
3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI
4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA
5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD
6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA
7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY
8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI
9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL
10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

