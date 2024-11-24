Prayer vigil held next to site of Orion Township condo explosion

ORION TOWNSHIP (WXYZ) — Community members in Orion Township took time out on Saturday to pray next to the site of the condo explosion that sent two people to the hospital and displaced more than a dozen others.

“This community is just really devastated, we’re all traumatized, and we’re all really on edge,” said Danielle Redilla of Orion Township.

Danielle Redilla is one of the residents who was displaced.

She was at home when the explosion happened this past Tuesday.

“I heard the explosion and I just felt hot air in my face and then I looked in my corner where my wall is shared with my neighbor and it was totally in flames,” said Redilla. “Actually my front door had been deadlocked and locked shut but the blast opened it a few inches ajar and so I was able to squeeze out a very small opening in my front door and get out.”

“How’s it feel to see the community come out to support the people displaced?” Tiarra Braddock asked.

“It’s incredible, it is so incredible, this community is amazing,” said Redilla.

WXYZ Danielle Redilla

One of the people who led the prayer vigil is Pastor Josh Yates from The River Church in Lake Orion.

He tells me some of the people impacted by the explosion attend his church.

“One of our attenders asked me to come pray... just to show love and support and encourage this community to keep loving one another because they’re going to need each other not just right now but in the coming weeks and months because it’s not going to stop when everyone moves on,” said Pastor Yates.

WXYZ Pastor Josh Yates

I also spoke to one resident who lives in the condo complex who said it made her happy seeing the community come together.

“When something like this happens, the community just comes together and just supports each other and that’s what we really need when a tragic thing like this happens,” said Autum Marshall of Orion Township.

WXYZ Autum Marshall

Meanwhile, Danielle Redilla says she is thankful to be alive.

“I really don’t know I came out without burns and any severe injuries,” said Redilla.

As far as what caused the explosion, that is still under investigation.

The Orion Township Fire Department believes it was a gas explosion but that could take weeks to confirm that.