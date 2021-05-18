President Biden visiting Michigan ahead of Ford F-150 'Lightning' reveal

(WXYZ) — President Biden is scheduled to tour Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center Wednesday ahead of the automaker's F-150 Lightning electric truck reveal.

RELATED: President Joe Biden coming to Michigan to visit Ford plant in Dearborn

The Biden administration is betting big on electric vehicles as automakers have set lofty goals to move away from gas-powered engines.

It's Biden's second trip to the Mitten as president, where he'll tour a Ford plant in Dearborn ahead of the Blue Oval's new F-150 launch.

The F-150 Lightning, the latest electric vehicle truck in development, follows announcements by GM, Rivian, and Tesla, as the White House pushes for more green cars.

"We’re in the very pioneering stages. It's only one or… less than two percent of all vehicle sales are electric vehicles," said Michelle Krebs with Autotrader.com.

The auto website lays out the hurdles to increase that percentage.

Biden's American Jobs plan has a $174 billion investment into electrification, including $15 billion to build a national network of 500,000 charging stations by 2030. At apartment buildings, public parking spaces and fast charging alongside our nation's highways.

More dollars would go to tax credits, rebates and other incentives, helping to address another hurdle along with accessibility – electric affordability.

