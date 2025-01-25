President Donald Trump's executive order targeting EVs could have local impact

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Getting more electric vehicle charging stations like ones across Detroit and its surrounding areas has been a big push for local officials trying to make it easier to own an electric car, but an executive order signed by President Donald Trump Monday has many people wondering about how that and the future of it will look.

Trump took aim at federal and state support for electric vehicles on his first day in office. The executive order seeks to end the federal support in recent years for electric vehicles. That includes a goal that EVs make up half of new cars sold.

The next move would likely be getting rid of the $7,500 tax credit for buyers of EVs. Also in question is federal support for charging stations and low interest loans for automakers building new plants for EVs and the batteries they need.

Detroiter Anthony Kemp feels like the city needs all the investment it can get.

"I have to wake up at like 4 a.m.... to get to a charger," Kemp said.

Without an electric car charger at home, Kemp says he can spend hours waiting and charging up.

"If they're going to go ahead and put these cars on the road, they need some more chargers because right now in the city of Detroit, only like 75% of the chargers actually work, so you got a line waiting to charge your car up," Kemp said.

The difficulty trying to find a charger is why city and state leaders have been making efforts to add more.

Related video: Expert says Detroit-Windsor border is 'ground zero' for auto industry tariff impact

Expert: Detroit-Windsor border is 'ground zero' for auto industry tariff impact

The executive order is targeting two programs that could threaten funding for those plans, the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program and the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Grant Program.

The programs set aside billions to build out more chargers nationwide. Both the Michigan Department of Transportation and the city of Detroit have plans in the works. So far, it's not clear on if or when they'll see promised money.

"The city and its partners are committed to building out a network of EV charging stations. We currently have a signed grant agreement from the Round 1B $23 million CFI grant and are working towards getting one for the $15 million Round 2 grant that will install a network of EV charging stations through Detroit and its neighboring suburban communities. We are moving forward with our plan and hope to work with the Trump administration as it supports American auto manufacturers," said Trisha Stein, chief strategy officer with the city of Detroit.

MDOT says it's too early to tell how this will effect their plans because they haven't received specific guidance from federal agencies.

"The hope is that the funds already obligated will not be clawed back," a spokesperson with MDOT said.

Michigan was set to receive just over $110 million.

"The president has made it very clear that he was going to cut back on EVs no matter what. What we're still waiting to see is precisely what he's going to do," said auto industry expert John McElroy with Autoline.



Extended interview: Hear more from John McElroy of Autoline Detroit

Extended interview: Hear more from John McElroy of Autoline Detroit

The order ends the goal made by former President Joe Biden of 50% of new car sales being electric by 2030 dubbed the "EV Mandate". However, it was never requirement.

"I don't know if it's a good thing or a bad thing," EV owner Derek Hall said. "I believe in good, strong capitalism and sometimes, you might not need the government to push you in the right direction."

Hall says he just wants what's best for the environment.

"I'd like to hope that whatever President Trump does will consider what is it going to do for the cleanliness of our air, for the poison in our soil, for the contaminants in our drinking water," Hall said.

John Maynard who works at one of the Big Three auto companies says Trump's stance on EVs is a positive for his job security. He judged based on how his employer reacted to the news.

"Being an auto worker, I obviously want to see a need for my position so that I might stay working," Maynard said. When there’s a need for cars, then there’s a need for workers to build those cars and a need for companies to provide those products and they make money, we make money, everybody’s happy.”

Auto industry expert John McElroy says it's too soon to tell what the future will look like for EVs as all stakeholders wait on what specific actions the president will take. He says talks of tariffs on car imports isn't helping and would increase car prices.

"They're down in their bunkers hunkered down and waiting to see what actually happens. They're cutting all kinds of spending. Some programs have been delayed. Once there's some certainty, I think things will start to turn around but right now, nobody knows what's going to happen," McElroy said.

