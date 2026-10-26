President Trump, Nicki Minaj campaign in Port Huron for GOP candidates

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) — President Donald Trump entered McMorran Place Arena to a cheering crowd and immediately took direct aim at democratic U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and the democratic party.

He covered an array of topics from tariffs on Canada to the election at hand.

President Trump campaigns in Port Huron for GOP candidates

“When I’m on the ballot, we win everything. When I’m not on the ballot… it’s the midterms… when I’m not on the ballot, people don’t show up. Please show up and vote," the president said.

Trump brought out major star power, like rapper Nicki Minaj.

“By the way, I looked at one helluva beautiful (expletive) before. Nicki Minaj," he complimented Minaj's backside.

Trump added, "That's hard to miss!"

The superstar joined Trump on stage and pumped up the crowd.

“When I say Mike, you say Rogers. Mike, Rogers. Mike, Rogers. When I John, you say James. John, James, John, James," the crowd chanted along.

Minaj told the audience Michigan plays a vital role in national elections and encouraged them to get out and vote for conservatives.

She said, “We’re not going to give up because we want our children to grow up in a place where we can be proud of. We don’t want our children to be bombarded with sex changes. Right?"

GOP gubernatorial candidate John James faces democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in November.

He told the audience, “Michigan voters are done with the excuses. They’re tired of being told this is the best that we can do. They’re ready for leadership. They’re ready for change.”

El-Sayed's opponent, GOP Senate candidate Mike Rogers said, “We need you to find a friend, even your liberal Uncle Earl. Grab him. Talk to him. Get ‘em convinced about the future of this country, what’s risk for our kids and our grandkids.”

Saturday, former president Barack Obama stumped in Detroit for democratic candidates.

Obama said, "We need to start showing the American people who are hungry for solutions what real leadership looks like, what concrete plans look like that actually lower costs, and make healthcare more affordable, and make housing more affordable, and get utility bills under control. We just can't be against something. We gotta be for something."

With election day quickly approaching, both parties say they are leaving no stone unturned in battleground Michigan.