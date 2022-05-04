Pro-abortion rights protest held in downtown Detroit over leaked SCOTUS draft

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Pro-abortion rights protesters in downtown Detroit marched through the streets Tuesday evening, gathering first outside the Federal Courthouse on Lafayette.

The protest was organized shortly after a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court showed Roe v. Wade would be overturned.

“I was shocked and numb, all the feelings,” Angela Doolin of Troy said. “I care about women and non-binary folks having autonomy over their bodies.”

“It broke my heart," Alex Balaska from Detroit said. "Not only does it affect me as a person, but it affects every women in America.”

The protest was one of many across the country, expressing outrage that abortion could soon be outlawed. Meanwhile, others are thrilled over the news.

“The pro-life movement in Michigan is really encouraged and excited and kind of can't believe it’s actually happening,” said Anna Visser, the director of Communications and Education at Right to Life of Michigan. “We hope they do make this decision to overturn it.”

Visser says the organization is "cautiously optimistic" and says if Roe v. Wade does get overturned, they will fight to uphold a 1931 Michigan law banning abortions in the state.

“We're going to keep on defending it and keep on protecting it and hopefully in the future, we can get a constitutional amendment that is pro-life and protects the unborn,” Visser said.

Related:



As the march went on in Detroit, Michigan doctors from the Committee to Protect Health Care hosted a press conference over Zoom, warning a total abortion ban could have serious consequences.

“Women used to die as a result of unsafe and illegal criminal abortion," Michigan OB/GYN Dr. Michael Hertz said. "That will return if this abortion ban goes in effect.”

While the wait for an official decision continues, the battle over public opinion does too. No matter the outcome in Court, it likely won’t end anytime soon

“We're going to keep continuing to protect this law and the unborn in our state,” Visser said. “Life begins at conception. We are fighting for human rights for the unborn.”

“We are not going to go back, we are not going to stop," Doolin said. "This is not the final word.”

The protest Tuesday was part of a national event planned by the national Women's March, which says they will keep planning larger actions in the coming days, weeks and months.