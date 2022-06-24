Pro-Life Michiganders celebrate Supreme Court win, acknowledge fight to come

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Pro-life supporters gathered outside the Michigan Hall of Justice Friday, celebrating the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade Friday. Christen Pollo, spokesperson for Citizens to Support Michigan Women & Children was among them.

“I am overjoyed at this first step towards securing human rights for all human beings. You know a few years ago, I didn’t think that I would see this day,” Pollo said.

Pollo also works with pro-life high school and college women in Michigan. She said she was an unplanned and unwanted pregnancy.

“I’m so grateful for my mom’s courageous decision and I want every woman in Michigan and in the nation to know that as this decision comes back to the states, we will stand with them. We will do better for them than abortion. We will help them with the resources they need. They are not going to be abandoned,” said Pollo.

What does her mom think about the Supreme Court’s decision?

“She called me crying earlier. I think she is amazed to see how her decision to choose life has led to me working full time now to help others secure their own human rights and she is overjoyed,” Pollo explained.

Genevieve Marnon is the Legislative Director with Right to Life Michigan. She too said the issue is personal.

“Before I worked for Right to Life Michigan, I did some work in an alternative ed high school. And I saw, I had pregnant students. I had students who were parenting minor children while trying to get their education. But I also saw the real determination that these young women had, that they had somebody to work for. I found that even though it was challenging, it was so rewarding to help them get their education, to fulfill that and not let an unplanned pregnancy be a stumbling block for them,” said Marnon.

She explained how she’s feeling about the court's decision.

“It’s surreal. But exciting. It’s just what we’ve always been hoping for and working toward for the past, almost 50 years. But now each state has the right to make their own decisions with regard to abortion,” Marnon said.

Both Pollo and Marnon reacted to the argument the decision will take away the rights of women.

“I am a feminist. I am a woman myself. Obviously, I believe in women’s rights and support them. I think we should do everything we can to love and support women,” said Pollo.

“Every single day, 95 children die in abortion clinics in the state of Michigan. 95 yesterday, 95 tomorrow, and half of those are baby girls. So what about their rights?” Questioned Marnon.

They said they’re not resting for long. They explained their fighting on three fronts. One, they are opposing lawsuits from Planned Parenthood and the governor. Two, a constitutional abortion amendment in the state.

“And then the third front are the elections because if we don’t hold the house or the senate, or the governor’s mansion. And they take control, abortion supporters take control, They’ll just pass a bunch of pro-abortion laws,” said Marnon.

