Proposal 1 passes in Michigan, changing term limits for legislature, AP projects

(WXYZ) — Michigan’s legislators will now have new term limits and financial disclosure reports after voters passed Proposal 1 during the 2022 Midterm Elections, according to an Associated Press projection.

The proposal amends Michigan's Constitution and changes how long legislators can serve in the State House or Senate.

Since polls closed, the proposal had the largest amount of support, and with 70% of the vote reporting, 65% of Michiganders had voted yes on the proposal.

With the proposal passing, legislators are now able to serve a combined 12 years in the legislature. Previously, they were able to serve three 2-year terms in the State House and two 4-year terms in the State Senate.

Those who filed to run for Senate this year though do have to serve under the current law for term limits.

Lawmakers and state executives like the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general are also required to file annual public disclosure reports starting in 2024.

Those reports would have to include assets, liabilities, income, positions held, gifts from lobbyists, future employment agreement gifts, travel reimbursements and other payments.

The state legislature did weaken the proposal before putting it on the ballot. The original one would have required those public officials to disclose income and payments received from anyone, but the legislature changed it to registered lobbyists.