Proposal 2 passes in Michigan, expanding voter rights in the state

Michigan voters will soon have more rights in the state after they passed Proposal 2 during the 2022 Midterm Elections on Tuesday, the Associated Press projects.

The proposal from Promote the Vote 2022 would make several changes to the Michigan Constitution to expand voter rights.

As of 3:48 a.m. with 76.3% of the vote in, 58.6% of people voted yes (2,145,406 votes) compared to 41.4% who voted no (1,515,294 votes).

Related: Proposal 3 passes in Michigan, legalizing abortion, ABC News projects

Related: Proposal 1 passes in Michigan, changing term limits for legislature, AP projects

In all, it listed nine changes that would happen.

One would require nine days of early, in-person voting. That means that Michiganders would get two weeks and the week before Election Day to vote at designated sites, which would be open eight hours per day. Several states already offer early in-person voting, so it would add Michigan to the list.

Many of the items also deal with absentee ballots. Under the proposal, Michigan would have a single application for people to vote absentee in all elections, require the state to provide postage for absentee applications and ballots, and require state-funded absentee ballot drop boxes and more than one drop box for communities with more than 15,000 people.

Michigan currently allows people to vote if they do not have their ID on them, but it's encouraged that voters bring their ID to the polls. Otherwise, you'll have to sign a sworn affidavit that you are the person voting, and that would continue under Proposal 2.

Proposal 2 would also require the Board of State Canvassers to certify elections based on official records of votes cast, require military or overseas ballots to be counted if postmarked by election day, and recognize the right to vote without harassment.