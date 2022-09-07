Proposal aims to remove old Lake Orion homes, make way for apartments

LAKE ORION, Mich. (WXYZ — To those who call Lake Orion home, the water is an oasis in an otherwise busy metro area. Some who crowded into a meeting Tuesday evening feel that’s at risk.

“We just feel like this is too big of a development for our town,” one person said during public comment.

In question are three new developments along M-24, bringing a total of 139 apartment units to the lake. It also means changes would come to the lakefront, and old homes that have stood for decades would need to be removed.

During public comment, residents against the development, argue it’s too much.

“We are not really in a growth community. We have a finite area in which density is a problem and we are going to be enhancing that density,” another person commented.

HGTV personality and Lake Orion native Nicole Curtis has been outspoken against the project. She’s upset to see old cottages torn down.

“I don't want people to look at this as a lake issue — it’s not. This is an overall village and township issue,” Curtis said.

“Some people don't want change at all, and I understand and respect that. But that’s not how we move forward for this growing community,” Dominic J. Moceri, a partner Moceri Companies, said.

The developers behind the project feel it will benefit the town. While a marina would be torn down and the slips reserved for tenants, the gas station will stay and no new boat slips are being added to the lake.

“Those that want to spread misinformation by Facebook and just conjecture and haven't seen the plans have been against what they don't know,” Moceri said.

While many were strongly against it, others also spoke in favor, hoping in the end, the village moves forward with the project.

“We feel it’s time to let go of some of the old, unimproved, deteriorating aspects of our village and welcome new ideas and those who want to invest in our community and bring it forward,” one resident said.

Since the meeting went late Tuesday night, only one presentation of three was given. Leaders voted to table the vote until the next meeting.

